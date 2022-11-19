Koo should take over Twitter amid its 'mess', says Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Koo, the Indian microblogging platform, should take over Twitter at an event on Saturday.

"Every day when I see what is going on with Twitter and the mess they are in, I'm so happy I'm one of the first to join Koo. And I think Koo should take over Twitter. This is the strength of Indian entrepreneurs and our startups and and I absolutely have no doubt that these tough times the world is facing today is an opportunity that India should not miss," said Goyal at ET Startup Awards' event.

Goyal's remarks come close on the heels of Koo co-founder saying the firm is interested in hiring people laid off by Elon Musk after he acquired Twitter. Twitter has either laid off employees or people have walked out voluntarily from the company in the recent past.

The co-founder of Koo, Mayank Bidawatka tweeted: "Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round. They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Microblogging is about people power. Not suppression."

The homegrown microblogging platform Koo is all set to go global. Earlier this week, Aprameya Radhakrishna, the co-founder, and chief executive of Koo, confirmed that Koo will soon launch in the United States.

Koo was launched in March 2020 and the platform said it had become the second largest multi-lingual microblogging platform available to the world.

Since taking over Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk has set in motion massive changes, sacking employees and talking of levying a $8 charge for 'verified' handles.

Koo, on the other hand, offers Aadhaar-based self-verification and a free-of-cost yellow verification tag for eminent persons.

