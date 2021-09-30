Amish Mehta takes over as CRISIL MD, CEO

Amish Mehta will take over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CRISIL. Mehta’s appointment will be effective from October 1, 2021. The veteran will take over from Ashu Suyash, who has decided to set up her own venture.

After taking over the reigns as the MD and CEO of CRISIL, Mehta will be tasked with steering the company’s Indian and global businesses and their efforts to deliver analytics, opinions and solutions to investors, corporations, financial institutions, policymakers and governments.

“I feel very excited to lead this outstanding global organisation in its next phase of growth. CRISIL’s mission of making markets function better will continue to be central to our strategy. Our commitment to sustainability and analytical excellence will remain the core guiding principles as we explore new growth opportunities in benchmarks, analytics and insights,” said Mehta on his appointment.

He also mentioned that his aim will be to leverage CRISIL’s customer relationships, domain expertise and talent pool via continued investments in data while stating that he will work closely will all stakeholders to create value. Mehta joined CRISIL as President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in October 2014.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Amish Mehta was appointed as CRISIL’s President and COO in July 2017 and was responsible for the Global Analytical Center, India Research and SME, Global Innovation and Excellence (GIX) Hub and Corporate Strategy.

As the COO, he has led CRISIL’s acquisitions and change agenda while charting a growth path for the businesses managed. Mehta has also held leadership positions at BP/Castrol India, EY, Indus Towers and ExxonMobil India.

