Anand Mahindra lauds Ola Electric after strong booking response for e-scooter

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra heaped praises on Ola Electric receiving a strong response for its yet-to-be-launched electric scooter.

The company said on Saturday that it had registered over one lakh orders for its e-scooter within a day of opening bookings. Impressed with the feat, the business who regularly tweets on interesting topics stated that it is exciting to see "courage and risk-taking being rewarded."

He particularly praised Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The industrialist added that more entrepreneurs should follow Aggarwal's example and show no fear of failure as this would make Indian innovation more robust.

Retweeting a news report of Ola registering 1 lakh orders in 24 hours, Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "No matter how this scooter ultimately fares, it is exciting to see courage & risk-taking being rewarded. The more entrepreneurs that follow the lead of @bhash & show no fear of failure, the more robust Indian innovation will become…"

No matter how this scooter ultimately fares, it is exciting to see courage & risk-taking being rewarded. The more entrepreneurs that follow the lead of @bhash & show no fear of failure, the more robust Indian innovation will become… https://t.co/zFvscsWREq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2021

Bhavish Aggarwal replied to Mahindra's tweet thanking him for the encouragement

Thanks a lot @anandmahindra for your encouragement! 🙂🙏🏼 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 18, 2021

Ola's electric scooter had received over 1 lakh reservations within the first 24 hours of bookings opening in India making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world, the company said in a statement issued on Saturday. Bookings for the e-scooter had begun in the evening on July 15. Old Electric has set a price of Rs 499 for booking the scooter on its website.

Commenting on the record-breaking bookings, Bhavish Aggarwal, said, "I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility".

The firm claims its e-scooter would be class-leading in terms of range, speed, boot space, and technology.

Also Read: Zip, zap, zoom! Ola scooter takes off; 1 lakh EVs booked in a day