Anand Rathi Wealth Q3 results: Consolidated net profit soars 146% YoY to 32 cr

Anand Rathi Wealth, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 32.03 crore, up 146%, in the quarter ended 31 December, 2021. It had posted a net profit of Rs 13 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations rose 55% to Rs 106 crore as against Rs 68 crore in the same quarter last year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Profit after Tax (PAT) increased to Rs 31.87 crore and by 152% YoY during the 3 months Oct-Dec, 21 and increased to Rs. 91.41 crore by 151% YoY during 9 months April to December, 21.

Moreover, the company's board declared interim dividend of 100% (i.e. Rs. 5/- per equity share) for the financial year 2021-22. Thursday, 20" January, 2022, is being fixed as the Record Date, it added.

This is the first regulatory filing of the company since it got listed in the Indian bourses. In November last year, Anand Rathi Wealth had said it has fixed a price band of Rs 530-550 a share for its Rs 660-crore IPO, which will open for public subscription on December 2.

The initial share sale is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The offer received bids for 8.29 crore shares against the 84.75 lakh shares on offer. Shares of the company listed with over 9 per cent gains against its issue price of Rs 550.

The stock made its debut at Rs 602.05, a gain of 9.46 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further jumped 11.80 per cent to Rs 614.95. On NSE, it listed at Rs 600, a premium of 9.09 per cent.

The company's scrip on BSE ended 1.07% lower at Rs 630.30 apiece today.

Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products.

Equirus Capital, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities and Anand Rathi Advisors were the book running lead managers to the offer.