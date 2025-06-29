Anant Ambani to get Rs 10–20 crore salary, profit commission as Reliance Executive Director

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, will receive an annual salary in the range of ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore along with profit-linked commission and a host of executive perks as part of his new role as Executive Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the company informed shareholders through a postal ballot notice on Sunday.

"The salary, perquisites and allowances shall be in the range of ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore per annum," the notice stated. It also added that, "In addition to the salary, perquisites and allowances, Anant M. Ambani shall be entitled to receive remuneration based on net profits."

The perks include furnished accommodation or a house rent allowance in lieu, allowances for utilities such as gas, electricity, and water, leave travel concessions for self and family, reimbursement of travel, boarding, and lodging expenses (including for spouse and attendants), company-provided vehicles, communication expenses, medical reimbursements, and company-arranged security for Anant and his family.

The appointment marks a key step in Reliance's succession planning, formalised last year when Anant and his siblings, Akash and Isha, were inducted onto the RIL board as non-executive directors. At that time, they were not entitled to a salary but received a sitting fee of ₹4 lakh and a commission of ₹97 lakh each for the fiscal year 2023–24.

In April 2024, Anant became the first among the three siblings to be elevated to Executive Director. His role focuses on Reliance's energy portfolio, which spans oil refining to the company's growing new energy and renewables vertical. "He has been a part of the Reliance Group since 2015 and over the last decade he has had exposure to key facets of the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business, including crude sourcing, refinery and downstream unit operations and supply and trading of products," the postal ballot noted.

It added, "He is responsible for capital projects execution of the company and is closely involved in the planning, execution, and monitoring of ongoing O2C projects in the vinyl chain and speciality polyesters as well as the New Energy Gigafactories."

A graduate of Brown University, Anant also serves on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He is involved with the Reliance Foundation and is known for his work with the Vantara project, which focuses on wildlife rescue and conservation.

Reliance said the appointment of Anant Ambani as Executive Director "will be in the interest of the company."