Antfin may divest up to 4% of its stake in digital payments firm Paytm: Report

Chinese fintech giant Antfin is likely to divest up to 4% of its stake in digital payments firm Paytm through block deals valued at ₹2,066 crore, according to a moneycontrol report.

The floor price for the transaction is set at ₹809.75 per share, representing a 6.5% discount to Paytm's current market price, the report added.

Advertisement

As of March quarter, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV held 9.85% stake in One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent firm of Paytm, shows exchange data.

Last week, One 97 Communications reported a narrower year-on-year consolidated loss for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The digital payments firm posted a loss of ₹540 crore for the Jan-Mar quarter, down from a loss of ₹550 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the loss widened sequentially from ₹208 crore in the December quarter due to a one-time employee stock option cost, leading to a wider loss compared to the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations dropped 16 per cent to ₹1,912 crore year-on-year in the fourth quarter from ₹2,267 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew marginally by 5 per cent from ₹1,828 crore.