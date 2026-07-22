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Any takers? Jeet Adani says airline business doesn’t make the cut

Any takers? Jeet Adani says airline business doesn’t make the cut

The government is weighing a proposal to allow airport operators to own and run airlines. But will there be any takers, especially after the Adani Group said the sector does not fit its capital discipline?

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 5:02 PM IST
Any takers? Jeet Adani says airline business doesn’t make the cutAdani operates eight airports, including Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, while GMR Group operates five, including Delhi and Hyderabad.

The government’s proposed policy to allow airport operators to own and run airlines may not find many takers, even as it seeks to break the duopoly in India’s aviation market.

Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), has said the group will not consider entering the airline business because it does not fit its capital discipline.

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“We will not consider it as it stands today; the airline industry is not something that we see fitting the capital discipline. We are used to high-margin business and investing in assets and using our assets well. The airline business is the opposite. We have no plans to enter the airline business,” Adani said on several media platforms.

Adani operates eight airports, including Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, while GMR Group operates five, including Delhi and Hyderabad. Over the past few years, several major airlines, including Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airlines and Go First, have collapsed in India amid cut-throat competition and razor-thin margins.

Both IndiGo and Air India have posted losses in FY26, owing to factors such as high aviation turbine fuel prices, a stronger dollar against the rupee and geopolitical turmoil.

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The government is reportedly considering a policy change that could allow airport operators to own and run airlines, potentially enabling companies such as the Adani Group and GMR Airports Ltd. to start their own carriers, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is discussing the proposal, which would require legal approval from the law ministry and clearance from the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At present, operators of Delhi and Mumbai airports are restricted from owning more than a 10% stake in any airline.

The proposed change is aimed at increasing competition in India’s aviation market, where IndiGo and Air India together account for nearly 90% of domestic capacity, the report said. However, concerns remain that airport operators could favour their own airlines in areas such as prime airport slot allocation.
 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 5:01 PM IST
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