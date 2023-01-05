'Appears to be unprofessional': DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India officials, crew for urination incident

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said Air India's handling of urination incident "appears to be unprofessional" and has led to a systemic failure.

The assessment pertains to the incident of an inebriated male passenger urinating on a female co-passenger in its business class on November 26 last year.

DGCA issued show cause notices to accountable manager, director of in-flight Services, Air India and pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action shouldn't be taken against them for dereliction of their duties.

"Prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling an unruly passenger on board have not been complied with. The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. It lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations," said Directorate General of Civil Aviation.



