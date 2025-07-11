Apple has alternatives; govt monitoring return of Chinese techies from Foxconn: Report

The government is monitoring production targets at Foxconn's plants in India amid the return of Chinese technology professionals to China. These professionals were involved in managing production and assembly lines for the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Government is monitoring the situation.

According to a report in news agency PTI that quoted sources, Apple has alternatives to manage the situation, which is primarily between Apple and Foxconn. Most equipment used in mobile phone manufacturing is sourced from China, and Chinese professionals have expertise in handling them.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As per the sources, the engineers who returned were responsible for assembly lines, factory design, and training local talent to operate tools and machines for iPhone production. The government is monitoring the production targets at the Foxconn factory, the sources said.

Apple plans to increase iPhone production to 60 million units this year, a rise from the 35-40 million units produced previously. This is part of Apple's initiative, as stated by CEO Tim Cook, to ship all iPhones sold in the US during the June quarter from India.

Foxconn operates its iPhone assembly line in Tamil Nadu, alongside Tata Electronics, another key manufacturer. Both companies are expanding their production capacities by establishing new plants to support Apple's increased production goals.

Advertisement

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Apple assembled 60 per cent more iPhones in India, with an estimated value of $22 billion. This aligns with an analysis by S&P Global, which notes that iPhone sales in the US reached 75.9 million units in 2024.

Apple's exports from India are primarily directed towards the US, representing 81.9 per cent of the phones exported in early 2025. This figure increased to 97.6 per cent in March, reflecting a strategic response to anticipated higher tariffs.

The fiscal year 2025 saw iPhones worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore exported from India, underscoring the country's growing influence in the global smartphone market. The Apple ecosystem in India is a major job creator, employing approximately 200,000 people across various vendors.

Advertisement

India's smartphone exports continue to grow, reinforcing its status as a significant player in mobile manufacturing. The country has established itself as a major hub in this sector, contributing to global supply chains and economic growth.