Apple ships 1.2 million iPhones, and 2 lakh iPads in Q2 2022

Days ahead of Apple’s quarterly earnings, CyberMedia Research revealed Apple has registered another record second quarter in the country. For Apple iPhones alone, the Cupertino giant shipped 1.2 million units, registering a 94 per cent growth in the second quarter over the same period last year.

“Apple has been able to maintain its India growth momentum with a healthy year on year (YoY) growth, driven by increased local iPhone manufacturing and retail initiatives. The iPhone 12 series, along with the iPhone 13 series, accounted for the most iPhones shipped into the market,” says Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Of the iPhone lineup available in India, iPhone 12 emerged as the best performing model accounting for 41 per cent share followed by iPhone 13 at 32 per cent, and iPhone 11 at 17 per cent. The iPhone 13 Pro variant was the fourth most popular model with a 4 per cent share and the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 3 per cent.

However, there is a decline of 6 per cent as compared to Q1 this year, where Apple had shipped 1.3 million units. The overall smartphone market environment continues to be tough due to an array of reasons, including inflationary pressures, a weakening rupee and mellowed consumer demand. However, the premium smartphone segment continues to be immune and has benefited from consumer inclination for revenge buying in the new normal.

Also, due to the weakening Indian rupee, semiconductor shortage and inflation blooms, CMR has also revised Apple’s market share estimates from 5.2 per cent to 4 per cent.

Similarly, Apple shipped 2 lakh units of iPad in Q2 2022, registering a 6 per cent decline from the previous quarter but a 34 per cent growth Year-on-year growth in the same quarter. The iPad 9 (WiFi) accounted to 52 per cent of overall share in Apple’s total tablet sales with iPad Air 2022 (WiFi) at 18 per cent, iPad 9 (WiFi + 4G) at 10 per cent, iPad Pro 2021 (WiFi) also at 10 per cent and iPad Air 2022 (WiFi + 5G) at 4 per cent.

“Tablets continue to be key as companion devices for hybrid work, education and entertainment. In Q2 2022, Apple iPads registered a strong growth momentum, with Apple iPad (Gen 9) and iPad Air 2022 accounted for a majority of the iPad shipments,” adds Ram.

CMR estimates Apple to close the year with a 20 per cent market share in the tablet category.