'Appropriate action has been taken against...': BSNL reaffirms zero-tolerance policy amid senior director’s visit demands

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reaffirmed its commitment to responsible governance and professional conduct amid a controversy involving a senior board-level executive whose proposed visit to Prayagraj was cancelled following public backlash.

The government on Wednesday reacted strongly to the matter concerning Vivek Banzal, Director (Consumer Fixed Access – CFA) at BSNL, whose scheduled February 25–26 trip to Prayagraj drew criticism after a detailed itinerary surfaced online. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the arrangements “improper” and confirmed that a show-cause notice has been issued, giving the official seven days to respond.

“I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking,” Scindia said, as quoted by ANI, adding that appropriate action will be taken.

In a statement, BSNL had clarified that comprehensive guidelines governing official visits are already in place and must be followed uniformly across the organisation. The company said the reported instance did not align with its institutional standards and professional values. “Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned, and instructions have been reiterated to ensure strict adherence to existing conduct rules,” BSNL said, reiterating its zero-tolerance stance toward procedural lapses.

50 officials assigned

The controversy erupted after a 21-point document outlining arrangements for the two-day visit went viral on social media.

According to the document, nearly 50 officials — including junior technical officers, engineers, sub-divisional engineers and divisional engineers — were assigned to facilitate the visit. The itinerary included arrangements for a bath at the Sangam and visits to the Hanuman Temple, Akshayavat and Patalpuri Temple, with detailed logistical planning described as “comfort management.”

What drew sharp criticism were reported provisions such as hair oil, combs, toothpaste, brushes, shaving kits, slippers and even underwear. Eight bath kits were reportedly arranged — six for men and two for women — and a senior official was tasked with overseeing post-bath arrangements.

The elaborate planning triggered questions online over whether public resources were being deployed for personal leisure rather than official duty.

Government response

The minister’s remarks signal the Centre’s intent to draw a firm line on administrative propriety, particularly within public sector undertakings. The issuance of a show-cause notice suggests that the matter will proceed through formal due process before any disciplinary action is finalised.

BSNL, meanwhile, stated that the incident is being treated as an opportunity to reinforce internal accountability mechanisms and strengthen administrative oversight. The company emphasised that transparency, efficiency and public service responsibility remain central to its operational ethos.

The episode comes at a time when BSNL is undergoing network expansion and operational restructuring to regain market competitiveness. Officials indicated that adherence to governance standards is critical as the telecom PSU navigates its revival roadmap.