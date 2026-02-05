ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India in talks with automakers for certified green steel: CEO

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is in talks with automakers for supply of its low carbon star rated green steel to the industry, said Dilip Oommen, CEO, AM/NS on February 5.

The company further said that a policy on green steel procurement mandate by the government is underworks in various sectors. A draft document is already in circulation and some premium conversations that green steel will command are already going on. Public procurement of green steel is expected 2027 onwards.

The company said it has become the country’s first integrated steel producer to receive Green Steel certification under the Ministry of Steel’s new Green Steel Taxonomy. AM/NS India’s Hot Rolled (HR) coils and sheets have achieved a four-star rating, and Cold Rolled (CR) coils and sheets have achieved a three-star rating.

These products – key inputs for the automotive, infrastructure, defence, construction equipment, and consumer durables sectors – are now officially recognised as government-certified Green Steel, enabling customers to reduce Scope 3 emissions across their value chains.

With certification secured, AM/NS India has commenced commercial production of four-star rated HR products and three-star rated CR products, offering domestic customers a credible, government-verified green steel alternative, and strengthening India’s position as a globally competitive and sustainable steel producer.

In FY25, AM/NS India achieved 14% lower CO₂ emissions intensity compared to the national average. The company aims to reduce its emissions intensity by 20% by 2030, measured against the 2021 baseline.

Eligibility for certification is based on the emissions intensity of steel production, with a qualifying threshold of less than 2.2 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent per tonne of finished steel (tCO₂e/tfs). Steel produced with emissions below this threshold is rated under a three-tier system: three-star, four-star, or five-star Green Steel.

To achieve certification, AM/NS India underwent a rigorous audit by the National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), which confirmed that the company’s flagship flat steel portfolio meets the Green Steel criteria.

“The certification reflects our progress in this journey, underpinned by focused investments in low-carbon processes and clean energy. This development also reinforces the important role steelmakers are playing in supporting national climate objectives while remaining globally competitive,” said Oommen

Approximately 65% of the company’s steelmaking capacity is based on the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) route using natural gas, significantly reducing reliance on coal-based processes. This has supported an over 35% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions intensity since 2015.

The company has integrated renewable energy, including power supplied from about 1 GW hybrid renewable energy project in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, developed by AM Green Energy. The project began supplying clean power to AM/NS India’s flagship Hazira plant in Gujarat in 2025.

In December 2025, ArcelorMittal announced plans to invest about USD 0.9 billion in three additional renewable energy projects, in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, with power from these facilities to be supplied to AM/NS India. Upon completion, these projects will double ArcelorMittal’s renewable energy capacity in India to 2 GW.

In parallel, AM/NS India is developing its own 550-MW hybrid renewable energy project in Bhachau, Gujarat, comprising 300 MW of solar power and 250 MW of wind power, with estimated annual CO₂ savings of 0.9 million tonnes.