As India-Turkey ties nosedive, Air India looks beyond Turkish Technic for its wide-body aircraft maintenance

Air India is set to scale back its reliance on Turkish Technic for wide-body aircraft maintenance, with CEO Campbell Wilson confirming a shift in plans in light of recent geopolitical tensions involving Turkiye. The airline, which has been sending its Boeing 777s and 787s to the Istanbul-based MRO, will now divert these operations to alternative global facilities.

Advertisement

Related Articles

When asked about the airline's existing arrangement with Turkish Technic, Wilson emphasised that aviation maintenance is embedded in a global business framework. "It does take a while to adjust when the circumstances change around us but we are obviously sensitive to the national sentiment and perhaps the national wishes," he told PTI. "So, regardless of which country we are talking about, we would clearly take cognisance of what people like us to do and expect us to do."

Turkish Technic currently handles the heavy maintenance of some of Air India's wide-body aircraft. In the short term, Wilson said that the airline would still need to send aircraft abroad for MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) tasks, citing facilities in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the US, including Turkish Technic in limited cases. “It will take some time for India to have the capacity to do such works,” he added.

Advertisement

"With this most recent development, we will look to recalibrate where we sent our aircraft, reduce the amount that we are sending to Turkiye and send it to other places," Wilson told PTI, adding "But that does take some time because aircraft have to be maintained... we are cognisant of recent developments and we will look to adjust our plans."

Air India operates a fleet of 191 aircraft, including 64 wide-body jets.

Tensions with Turkiye have mounted since May, after the country condemned India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. On May 15, India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance of Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing national security interests. Shortly after, on May 30, aviation regulator DGCA granted a final three-month extension to IndiGo for the damp lease of two Boeing 777s from Turkish Airlines, mandating that the lease end by August 31.