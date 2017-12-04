No 'ash content' in Maggi, firm fully compliant with food safety regulator norms: Nestle MD Suresh Narayanan

Facing the recent allegations of failing to pass lab test and containing 'ash content', FMCG major Nestle India said on Monday that Maggi complies with all the guidelines of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The company also clarified that there's no 'ash content' above permissible limit in it. India's favourite instant noodle brand has remained in controversies since June 2015 when the lead content was found in it, and the company had to take it off the shelf and then reintroduce in the market after a few months.

This time, Nestle came under heavy media scrutiny after reports emerged that the Shahjahanpur administration in Uttar Pradesh had imposed a fine of Rs 45 lakh on Nestle India Limited, besides imposing a fine of Rs 17 lakh on its distributors in the region for allegedly failing to pass the lab test. The test also found that the ash content was allegedly above the permissible limits for human consumption.

"Nestle wishes to categorically state that we do not add ash in any form whatsoever during the manufacturing process of its Maggi noodles. We are fully compliant with the latest FSSAI guidelines which were issued in August-September this year...," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan told reporters on Monday, reported PTI. Confirming the company has received the district administration order, he added the company would decide on the future course after studying the order.

Earlier a Nestle spokesperson had said "we have been informed that the samples are of the year 2015 and the issue pertains to 'ash content'. This appears to be a case of application of incorrect standards, and we will file an appeal urgently once we receive the order".