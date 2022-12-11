Ashneer Grover says 'deep respect' for Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma; here's why

Ashneer Grover, former co-founder and managing director BharatPe, on Sunday stated that he has "deep respect" for Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Grover called Shekhar his "most fierce competitor".

"You are mentally closest and most respectful of your most fierce competitor, than those claiming to be on your side. Deep respect Vijay Shekhar of Paytm. Your personal review of my book is the one which means the most to me!," Grover's tweet read.

It turns out, Ashneer Grover had sent an autographed copy of his book 'Doglapan' to Sharma who, after reading it, called Grover a "bullshit buster of our time".

Recently, Grover called out BharatPe’s co-founder Shashvat Nakrani on Twitter. In the post, he wrote, “Doglapan: Shashvat (Co-Founder) to me. Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna - investor ko mat batana. Shashvat to Board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer.”

BharatPe alleged that the Grover family paid for South Delhi duplex, vacations, skincare, appliances with its money and hence has sought Rs 88 crore as damages from Grover's wife Madhuri Jain and other family members.

A criminal complaint was also filed by BharatPe with the Economic Offences Wing on 17 counts, including embezzlement, forgery, and criminal breach of trust. Grover could land up in jail for up to ten years if proven guilty.

Additionally, the Delhi High Court has issued notice and summons to the couple and other family members to restrain them from making defamatory statements against the fintech company. It also issued summons to Grover’s father, his brother-in-law, and his brother. Justice Navin Chawla gave the Grovers two weeks' time to file replies to BharatPe's petition.



