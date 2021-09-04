Ashoka Buildcon receives over Rs 1,500 cr EPC order from Adani Road Transport in Bengal

Highways developer Ashoka Buildcon on Saturday said it has received Rs 1,567.45-crore EPC contract from Adani Road Transport Ltd for a highway project in West Bengal.

In an exchange filing, Ashoka Buildcon said it received 'Letter of Award' from Adani Road Transport for execution of civil and associated works on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis for six-laning a section of national corridor NH-19 from Pangarh to Palsit in West Bengal.

"The accepted EPC contract price is Rs 1,567.45 crore," it said.

Adani Road Transport is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, incorporated with an objective to carry out the business of construction, operation and maintenance of roads, highways and expressways.

In April, the Adani Group company said it had won the award from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the road project in West Bengal on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

NHAI's estimated cost for the project was Rs 2020.93 crore, while the concession period for it was 20 years, including construction period of 2.5 years, Adani Road Transport had said.

