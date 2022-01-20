Asian Paints Q3 results: Consolidated PAT falls 18% YoY to Rs 1,016 cr

Asian Paints on Thursday reported a 17.9 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,016 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,238 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 26 per cent to Rs 8,527 crore versus Rs 6,788 crore year ago.

Commenting on the results, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said that the automotive coatings business was impacted by the challenges facing the automotive sector. However, the industrial coatings business registered a robust double-digit revenue growth, especially in the protective coatings segment.

The home improvement business continued its streak of healthy growth and registered another solid performance, with a steady

expansion trajectory across the country, he added.

International Business registered a 9 per cent value growth and was impacted by sluggish market conditions in most of the units in Middle East and specific challenges like civil unrest in Ethiopia and forex crisis in Sri Lanka.

The steep and unprecedented inflationary trend in raw material prices continued to impact the Gross margins across businesses

this quarter. Substantial price increases have been taken in November and December to mitigate this inflation impact, improving the margins on a sequential basis.

"We continue to work strongly in enhancing the value proposition for our customers across all business segments and thereby deliver sustained value creation for all our stakeholders," he further stated.

Shares of Asian Paints on Thursday traded 2.07 per cent higher at Rs 3,348.90 apiece on BSE during late trade.