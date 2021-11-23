Awfis leases 64,000-sq-ft flexible workspace to WayCool Foods

Co-working startup, Awfis has partnered with global real-estate major, Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE) to lease out 64,000 square feet of flexible workspace to WayCool Foods in Bengaluru and Chennai. WayCool Foods is a farm-to-market supply chain tech startup which will utilise the leased-out space to build a state-of-the-art experience centre, robotics labs and premium retail lounge, among others.

The announcement comes amidst increased traction for flexible workplaces as enterprises opt for hybrid work model. Co-working sector was one of the worst hit when the pandemic disrupted the real-estate industry and companies moved to work from home model.

Awfis claimed that it will bring its expertise of catering to highly-specialised and customised requirements of companies and make pioneering design innovations for WayCool’s new offices in Bangalore and Chennai. “Some of these extraordinary provisions include hi-tech robotics, mechanical, IoT and electrical labs, a premium hypermarket setup for its range of products, a discussion lounge with showcase pantry, a state-of-the-art experience centre with high-end retail display, a studio space and a dedicated sprawling setup for town halls, employee recreation and collaboration which includes a library and a display wall for employee artwork,” the workspace startup said in a statement.

The leading players in the co-working segment are now working on building new design aesthetics for new-age firms with safety, hygiene modules in place. Awfis said that is working with CBRE to source multiple opportunities across India. Awfis currently has a network of 95 coworking centres and 55,000 seats spread across 13 cities and is soon heading towards the 100 centres milestone before the end of 2021.

“The commercial real estate sector has proven to be extremely resilient over the last year. With the role of workplace changing, we at CBRE are optimistic that the sector’s steady growth will continue in the future as well. It gives us immense pleasure to have facilitated such a deal as it stands a testimony of our market leadership and the sector growth. Our experience, intelligence and focus around the flex sector along with having a dedicated practice demonstrates our commitment towards this space,” Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE said.

Also read: 315Work Avenue signs deal for 700-seat workspace in Bengaluru

Also read: Swiss Re expands partnership with TCS to build cloud-based digital workplace