Axis Bank Q2 results: Profit surges 70% to Rs 5,330 crore on fall in provisions

Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 5,329.77 crore, thanks to a sharp fall in provisions. The private lender had reported a profit of Rs 3,133.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter rose 31 per cent YoY to Rs 10,360 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter came in at 3.96 per cent, up 57 basis points (bps) YoY and 36 bps sequentially.

Core operating profit for the quarter climbed 43 per cent YoY Rs 7,802 crore.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter fell sharply to Rs 549.78 crore from Rs 1.735,09 crore in the year-ago quarter. Provisions though were up sequentially. The bank has not utilised Covid provisions during the quarter. It holds cumulative provisions (standard and additional other than NPA) of Rs 11,625 crore as of September 30.

Fee income for the quarter rose 20 per cent YoY to Rs 3,862 crore. Retail fees jumped 28 per cent YoY and 10 per cent sequentially; and constituted 68 per cent of the bank’s total fee income. Retail Assets (excluding cards and payments) fee grew 29 per cent YoY.

Retail cards and payments fee grew 53 per cent YoY. The corporate & banking fees together grew 5 per cent YoY. The trading loss for the quarter stood at Rs 86 crore compared with trading gains of Rs 473 crore in the same quarter.

Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of assets stood at 2.5 per cent, which was lower than 2.76 per cent in June quarter and 3.53 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The bank’s balance sheet grew 13 per cent YoY to Rs 11,85,272 crore, as of September 30. Total deposits were up 10 per cent YoY net advances were up 18 per cent YoY Rs 7,30,875 crore, as of September 30.