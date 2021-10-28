Azim Premji retains 'India's Most Generous' title for 2nd straight year; donated Rs 27 cr per day

With an annual donation of Rs 9,713 crore, Azim Premji, 76, has retained the 'India's Most Generous' title for the second year running, the Hurun India and EdelGive report 'EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021' said today. Tech services giant Wipro Ltd's Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day.

Premji is the only living Indian to feature in Edelgive Hurun India philanthropists of the century. HCL's Shiv Nadar, 76, retains the second spot with an annual donation of Rs 1,263 crore. With a donation of Rs 577 crore, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, 64, came third in Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021.

Hurun research found 11 individuals in India who made an annual donation of over Rs 100 crore, 20 over 50 crore, and 42 over 20 crore. Am Naik, 79, former chairman of L&T, donated Rs 112 crore to enter the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2021 and is India's most generous professional manager.

Others in the top generous personalities' list are the Hinduja Family, Bajaj Family, Anil Agarwal and the Burman family.

B Parthasaradhi Reddy & family (67), of Hetero drugs increased his donation by 300 per cent and donated Rs 67 crore, the report said. With a donation of Rs 50 crore, the big bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stormed into the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2021 and is the most generous new entrant.

Infosyians including Nandan Nilekani, Rohini Nilekani, Chris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal donated RRs 183 crore, Rs 69 crore, Rs 50 crore and Rs 35 crore and are ranked 5, 14, 19, and 23, respectively.

Bollywood super star Akshay Kumar, 54, who donated Rs 26 crore, debuts the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2021. Zerodha's founders, Nithin Kamath, 42, and Nikhil Kamath, 35, debut the list with a donation of Rs 25 crore. Nikhil Kamath, 35, is the youngest philanthropist on the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2021. A total of 17 new additions were made to the list.

Nine women philanthropists were featured on the list this time. With a donation of Rs 69 crore, Rohini Nilekani, 62, is the most generous woman philanthropist in the list, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari and Anu Aga who donated Rs 24 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively. With a donation of Rs 19 crore, the philanthropy couple, Amit Chandra (52) and Archana Chandra (50), are the only other professional managers in the list.

The number of philanthropists who donated more than Rs 10 crore increased by 100 per cent over the last 3 years -- from 37 to 72 this year.

Anand Mahindra, 66, of Mahindra and Mahindra group donated Rs 63 crore and is ranked 16th; Sanjiv Goenka, 60, of CESC donated Rs 33 crore. He gained 14 ranks to reach at 24. Ronnie Screwvala, 65, of Unilazer Ventures donated Rs 23 crore and is ranked 37. Kochouseph Chittilappilly, 70, of V-guard donated Rs 22 crore and is ranked 39.

With a donation of 15 crore, Dilip Shanghvi, 66, debuts the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2021. Big B Amitabh Bachchan, 79, who donated Rs 15 crore, also debuts the Edelgive Hurun India philanthropy list 2021 this time.

In terms of the place of residence, Mumbai led with 31 per cent of the list, followed by New Delhi at 17 per cent, and Bengaluru 10 per cent. The largest number of philanthropists belonged to the pharma industry, followed by automobile and auto components, and then software and services.

