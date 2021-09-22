B2B travel tech platform TravClan raises $2.2 mn in a pre-series A round

B2B travel tech platform TravClan has raised $2.2 million in Pre-Series A round. TheVentures, a Korea and Singapore-based venture capital firm, and Leo Capital led the investment round, along with other global and marquee angel investors.

TravClan empowers travel agents and new-age travel entrepreneurs to build and grow travel business online by setting up websites and selling products digitally. It also provides marketing tools that allow its users to generate more demand from social media. TravClan users can also earn more profit by booking flights, hotels, holidays with suppliers across the world, the company said.

Arun Bagaria, co-founder & CEO, TravClan, said TravClan is rebuilding the entire industry, one travel business at a time. "We are humbled by the strong customer adoption and the profound impact we have been able to create in the lives of thousands of travel entrepreneurs using TravClan daily. This milestone is a result of our entire team's belief and motivates us to continue working harder to empower travel businesses."

TravClan was co-founded by Arun Bagaria, Chirag Agrawal, Ashish Thapliyal, who have previously worked with each other in key leadership roles at Oyo, Travel Triangle and Cars24. The company said TravClan is building an end-to-end operating system for anyone selling travel.

Rajul Garg, Founder & Managing Partner, Leo Capital, said with governments globally driving vaccination at unprecedented pace, revival in travel is imminent. "We are excited about the tremendous opportunity to build a global travel platform that solves challenges faced by millions of travel companies."

The company said thousands of travel agents have taken their business online and built their website using TravClan. "TravClan helps these agents market and grow their business online while managing entire operations including bookings, collection and payment of money, invoicing online," it added.

The company said it aims to bring on board over 10 million SMBs and enable a GMV of over $10 billion by 2025 on its platform. "The company has already crossed the pre-COVID revenue, and now aims to grow 10x over the next 12 months."

