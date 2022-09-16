Baba Ramdev to announce IPO plans of 5 Patanjali group companies today; check details here

Baba Ramdev, businessman and yoga guru, is gearing up to announce the Initial Public Offering (IPO) plans for five Patanjali group companies in the next five years in a press conference on Friday. This announcement was made in a press invitation shared by Ramdev’s spokesperson on Twitter.

The press invite said that Ramdev will address an important press conference on September 16 in New Delhi. It further read that the event would, “.. brief about 5 new IPOs in next 5 years of 5 of Group companies.”

The press note also noted that the press conference will be held to, “... outline VISION & MISSION 2027 of Patanjali Group and narrate 5 major priorities & goals for next 5 years towards group's contribution in making India self-reliant. ”

The event would be held on Friday, at 12:00 PM at Speakers' Annexe Hall, Constitution Club, Rafi Marg, New Delhi.

It is worth noting that at present Patanjali Foods is the only listed company among the Patanjali group companies. Albeit, the IPO of Patanjali Foods, earlier known as Ruchi Soya, did not come under the leadership of the yoga guru. Ruchi Soya was bought by Patanjali Ayurved in 2019 for Rs 4,350 crore under a resolution process. Later, the company’s name was changed to Patanjali Foods.

Interestingly, in an interview with Zee Business, the yoga guru had claimed that Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Lifestyle, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Medicine, would be listed on the stock exchange in the next five years.

The press note shared by the spokesperson also took a dig at “rumour mongers who spread false facts and figures” about the group companies. It read that the conference would “.. expose conspiracies and efforts of rumour-mongers who spread false facts & figures with vested motive to disparage Patanjali and its Swadeshi Movement in the direction of stronger and healthier India.”

