Bank of Baroda Q2 results: Net profit up 24% to Rs 2,088 cr, NII up 2%

Bank of Baroda on Wednesday reported a 24.39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for July-September quarter at Rs 2,088 crore. The bank had posted a profit of Rs 1,209 crore in the preceding June quarter.

Interest income declined 6.33 per cent YoY to Rs 16,692 crore, while net interest income (NII) grew 2.11 per cent to Rs 7,566 crore during the quarter under review.

The state-owned bank's domestic current account and saving account deposits rose 13.01 per cent to Rs 3.76 lakh crore, while domestic advances rose 2.99 per cent to Rs 6.23 lakh crore.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 8.11 per cent during the quarter under review as against 9.14 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 8.86 per cent in the preceding June quarter. Net NPA stood at 2.83 per cent as against 2.51 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 3.03 per cent in the preceding June quarter.

