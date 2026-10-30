Bank of Baroda raises lending, deposit growth guidance amid strong traction for second successive quarter

“The June quarter also was a very strong quarter; almost the growth was above 15% on the advances side particularly, and the deposit growth was 12-15%. It is normally a slow quarter for us in earlier years. Secondly, if you take the FCNR (B) impact, the growth has been almost at 18% on the advances, deposit is up 16.64%. So, the natural outcome is to upsize the guidance,” Chand said in an interaction with reporters.

Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6,532 crore in the July-September quarter, up 36% from the year-ago net profit of Rs 4,809 crore. Its net interest income in the second quarter rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 13,026 crore from Rs 11,954 crore.

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The lender saw its global deposits grow 16.4% during the quarter, while global advances surged 18.3%.

MUST READ: Bank of Baroda Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 36%, bad loans fall

Earlier this year, when the rupee was under pressure against the US dollar, the Reserve Bank of India had opened a special concessional swap window through which banks could raise FCNR (B) deposits. Bank of Baroda mobilised $8.08 billion.

Chand said that the funds raised through FCNR (B) mobilisation will be utilised in the third and fourth quarters and should help reduce dependence on bulk deposits to that extent. Already, in September, the bank’s bulk deposits had declined by around Rs 10,000 crore, he noted.

Meanwhile, the lender said credit growth had been strong across segments and that the corporate pipeline also remained long.

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“Growth in retail and agri (loans) continues to be around 20%. MSME growth is also slightly above 20%; this quarter, it’s 21.3%. The core corporate (segment) has grown almost at 12%, mid-corporate has grown almost 26%... We are holding almost Rs 60,000 crore of pipeline of applications being processed, not sanctioned, or sanctioned and not disbursed,” Chand noted.

Bank of Baroda’s strong credit growth outlook mirrors that of other major banks, which have seen strong growth despite geopolitical uncertainties. Sector analysts had pointed to a rise in demand for working capital loans, as well as some shift from the bond markets to bank lending, as elevated bond yields made bank funding more attractive, contributing to the strong credit growth the banking sector is seeing.

ALSO READ: ‘Not served with any suit…’: Bank of Baroda clarifies after NMC Health’s founder BR Shetty files $15 billion lawsuit

Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda has been in the spotlight after B.R. Shetty, the founder of NMC Healthcare, filed a suit against the state-owned lender and several officials in the Bombay High Court, seeking around $15 billion in damages.

In his complaint, Shetty has alleged that Bank of Baroda officials facilitated transactions used to divert funds from group companies. Other allegations include the lender’s failure to act on multiple money-laundering alerts.

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The Bank of Baroda MD maintains that the allegations made by Shetty are untested and that the lender therefore cannot comment on them. He also mentioned that the case concerning Shetty remains sub judice in UAE courts.

“Our recovery action against the principal individual will continue,” Chand stated.