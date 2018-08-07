Battle for Bhushan Power and Steel: NCLAT extends bid deadline yet again

The prolonged battle for the debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), among the RBI's first list of the Dirty Dozen, has just gotten stretched out even more. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) yesterday extended the deadline for revised bid submission by yet another week, so things are unlikely to wrap up anytime soon.

The Tribunal pushed back the deadline to August 13 on the plea of Tata Steel, which had been declared the highest bidder in July - for the second time. But then the googly bowled by JSW Steel, another contender in the race for BPSL, threw a spanner into the works. JSW had upped its offer from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore just ahead of the meeting of the bankrupt company's Committee of Creditors (CoC) to finalise a vote, which was higher than Tata Steel's Rs 17,000 crore bid.

So the latter approached the NCLAT challenging the bid revision. On August 1, a bench headed by Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya passed an interim order allowing all the three parties - Liberty House being the third contender - to upgrade their respective offers by August 6.

The disgruntled Tata Steel then moved Supreme Court against the NCLAT's order and the matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday this week. Given the above, the counsel appearing for Tata Steel had requested the NCLAT to extend the deadline for submission of the revised bids. It had argued that if the CoC takes a decision based on the revised offers before the apex court rules on the matter, then their position may be altered after the Friday hearing.

Hence, the tribunal decided to shift the deadline for bid submissions by a week to August 13. Thus, the already dragged-out BPSL case - courtesy the legal tussle with Liberty House - will continue to play out in courts. To remind you, BPSL, which owes about Rs 45,000 crore to a consortium of lenders led by Punjab National Bank, had been admitted by the NCLT on July 26, 2017.

That would mean that BPSL has exceeded the 270-day deadline specified for insolvency resolution by over 100 days. However, the appellate tribunal has excluded the duration of the pending appeal from the resolution time frame.