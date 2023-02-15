BBC asks staff to be prepared, cooperate with officials as I-T survey enters 2nd day

Amid an ongoing survey by the Income Tax Department, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has urged its employees to be prepared for any interrogation and cooperate with the officials. The BBC sent two emails to its employees in India since the survey started. BBC has also sent a list of instructions to employees in the Delhi and Mumbai offices in the latest email, India Today reported citing sources.

The survey at the BBC premises began on Tuesday morning days after a political row kicked off in the country following BBC’s contentious documentary series India: The Modi Question was banned in India. As part of this survey, the I-T Department officials are checking account details dating back to 2012. They have already seized and checked the laptops and phones of employees working at the BBC Delhi office.

I-T officials searched for keywords including shell company, fund transfer, and foreign transfer on the systems. As per the Income Tax Department, the survey was carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing. The I-T department said the BBC was found in “persistent non-compliance” with tax norms and thus, it was a “repeat offender.”

The department added that due to this, several notices have been issued to the BBC and it has been defiant and non-compliant and significantly diverted its profits.

The department said, “It is pertinent to note that the above exercise conducted by the tax authorities, is called “survey”, not search/raid as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act. Such surveys are routinely conducted and are not to be confused to be in the nature of a search/raid.”

Meanwhile, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the Biden administration is aware of the survey operation at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. He noted, “We support the importance of a free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world. It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India’s democracy.”

Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani said that the UK’s public broadcaster has taken money from China and that it should be investigated. The senior lawyer told India Today, “I certainly believe there is a Chinese hand behind it… there has been anti-India propaganda by BBC for a long time.”

(With inputs from Amit Bharadwaj)

