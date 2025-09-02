BCCI opens bidding for Team India lead sponsor after Dream11 exit, bars crypto, gaming firms

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially opened applications for the lead sponsorship of the Indian national cricket team, inviting bids from “reputed firms” interested in securing the rights. The Expression of Interest (EOI) document will be available from 2 September, with the submission deadline set for 16 September.

In addition to this, the BCCI clarified that certain types of companies are explicitly barred from applying. Following the Online Gaming Act 2025, which prohibits online money gaming platforms in India, the BCCI has excluded crypto and online gaming firms from the sponsorship pool. Additionally, participating companies must have a minimum annual turnover of Rs 300 crore.

Last month, Dream11 exited the Indian cricket team’s title sponsor after the Parliament passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act. Under this legislation, the BCCI cannot continue partnerships with online gaming firms, forcing Dream11 to end its association with the board. Reports last month indicated that India might enter the Asia Cup, starting 9 September, without a lead sponsor—a development now confirmed by the BCCI’s latest advertisement inviting new bids.

In a statement, the BCCI said: "Board of Control for Cricket in India (“BCCI”) invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor Rights. Accordingly, the BCCI is issuing an Invitation for Expression of Interest for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights (“IEOI”), which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids."

Prohibited bidders include:

> Online money gaming, betting, or gambling firms, or any of their group companies, whether in India or abroad.

> Cryptocurrency businesses, including crypto trading, exchanges, tokens, or related activities.

> Multi-category brands with any product line falling under restricted or prohibited categories such as alcohol, tobacco, or gaming services.

The BCCI has also banned surrogate branding, preventing companies from submitting bids indirectly through another brand, entity, or logo. Any attempt to use alternative identities or deceptive representation to bypass restrictions will be disallowed.

These measures ensure that the lead sponsorship rights remain compliant with government regulations while opening opportunities for eligible and reputable companies outside the banned sectors.

Deadlines

BCCI has invited bids from established and reputed companies for the National Team Lead Sponsor Rights. To facilitate this, the BCCI has issued an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), outlining the detailed terms and conditions for submitting and evaluating bids. The IEOI will be made available to interested parties upon payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Five Lakh Rupees), along with any applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Dream11 had signed a $44 million (around Rs 358 crore) deal with the BCCI, running from 2023 to 2026. Alongside another fantasy sports platform, My11Circle, these two companies together contributed nearly Rs 1,000 crore to the BCCI through sponsorship of the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the deal with Dream11 had officially ended and the board was moving swiftly to secure a new title sponsor for the national teams. “Our stand is very clear. With government regulations in place, the BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any other such gaming company. Under the new restrictions, there is no scope, and we are facing a roadblock with Dream11,” Saikia told PTI.

The sponsorship gap comes at a crucial time, as the Indian men’s cricket team prepares for major international fixtures, including the Asia Cup 2025. The BCCI’s call for bids ensures that interested companies have a clear window to submit proposals to finalse a lead sponsor soon.

