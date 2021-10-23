Beam Suntory introduces limited edition luxury spirits in India

Alcoholic beverages company Beam Suntory has unveiled an exclusive range of luxury, limited edition spirits in the Indian market for the first time.

The US-based subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan stated that its Yamazaki 55-year-old single malt, Hibiki 21-year-old blended whisky, Bowmore Timeless 31-year-old and Bowmore x Aston Martin (10, 15, and 18 years) will be exclusively available at the Delhi Duty Free Store (DDFS) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

The firm stated that since these products are extremely limited edition, consumers interested in purchasing them will have to pre-order on DDFS' website.

"Known as some of the world's rarest and sought-after whiskies, these brands have a rich heritage and legacy being a perfect combination of innovation and special limited editions truly coveted by discerning whisky consumers all around the world," noted Beam Suntory in an official statement on Friday.

"It is an honour to be able to introduce some of the world's most exclusive brands from the Beam Suntory portfolio to our Indian consumers and give them an opportunity to access some of the rarest and most sought-after whiskies in the world," said Juan Azqueta, Global Travel Retail marketing manager ISC & MEA, Beam Suntory.

"Channelling prestigious brands such as Yamazaki 55-Year-Old single malt whisky, Hibiki 21-Year-Old blended whisky and Bowmore Series through travel retail similar to our long-standing partnership with DDFS is important to us as we are committed to bringing innovation and premiumization in the alco-bev category all around the world." he added.

The company's flagship single malt whisky Yamazaki is Japan's first and oldest malt distillery, multi-layered with fruit and Japanese Mizunara oak aromas. The 55-year-old whisky's special edition was distilled in 1960 under the supervision of Suntory's founder Shinjiro Torii.

As it is a highly limited-edition blend, only 100 bottles of Yamazaki were released when it was first introduced in Japan back in 2020. An additional 100 bottles have been released this year.

Also Read: Beam Suntory appoints Neeraj Kumar as India MD

Also Read: Beam Suntory targets $1 bn revenue in India by 2030, introduces five premium spirits in North India