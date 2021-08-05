Beam Suntory targets $1 bn revenue in India by 2030, introduces five premium spirits in North India

Premium spirits firm Beam Suntory has stated that it is targeting a revenue of $1 billion in India by 2030. To this end, the brand has announced the introduction of five premium spirits in North India. These include Oaksmith, Tte Yamazaki Distiller's Reserve, Hibiki Japanese Harmony, Suntory Whisky Toki and Roku Japanese Craft Gin. The premium spirits were launched in India back in 2019 and now enthusiasts in North India would also be able to enjoy these alcoholic beverages.

Beam Suntory has stated that Oaksmith is "India's first international Indian whisky". The launch of Oaksmith in North India is key to the company's growth strategy in India, the firm noted in a press release. The drink has been created by Shinji Fukuyo, Chief Blender, Suntory. Oaksmith has been crafted "using traditional Japanese craftsmanship, blended with the finest Scotch Malt whiskies and American Bourbons to make a whisky unique and authentic to Indian taste". Beam Suntory has already sold upwards of 3 lakh cases of Oaksmith in India since its launch.

Commenting on the brand's ambitions, Neeraj Kumar, Managing Director of Beam Suntory India, said, "The appreciation that Oaksmith, Toki, Hibiki and The Yamazaki have received from consumers in India. The growing premiumization of the Indian market and the appreciation for finely crafted spirits make this an exciting time to expand the launch of these brand in India. Indians today are exposed to global trends, which inspired the creation of Oaksmith for whisky lovers in India".

"We are excited to launch our brands across North India with its diverse offerings in terms of culture, people and places. We see a growing opportunity for premium quality spirits across these states," he added.

Beam Suntory was formed in 2014 when Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd. acquired Beam Inc in a deal worth $16 billion. The firm's portfolio includes brands such as Jim Beam, Maker's Mark and Knob Creek bourbons and Suntory's Japanese whiskies Yamazaki, Hakushu, among others.

