‘Begun a new journey’: Gautam Adani on Adani Wilmar’s market debut

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, said that Adani Wilmar has begun a new journey with its listing on the bourses – BSE and NSE. He went ahead and thanked the investors for their confidence in yet another IPO brought out by the Adani Group.



“Adani Wilmar has begun a new journey. I thank our investors for their incredible confidence in yet another IPO from the Adani Group. For 23 years, we and our partner Wilmar have served millions of consumers and we will continue our mission to build a Healthy Growing India,” Adani Group boss tweeted.

For the unversed, Adani Wilmar shares listed on the BSE at a 3.91 per cent discount to their issue price. Shares of the Adani Group firm made their market debut at Rs 221 on the BSE whereas the issue price of the IPO stood at Rs 230. On NSE, the shares listed at a 1.30 per cent discount to their issue price. Shares of Adani Wilmar listed at Rs 227.



A day after its listing on the exchanges, Adani Wilmar shares went up 19 per cent in early trade as the Adani Group stock closed at upper circuit on its market debut. Stock of Adani Wilmar gained 18.72 per cent to Rs 314.85 against the previous close of RS 265. 20 on the BSE.



Market cap of the firm reached Rs 40,614 crore on the BSE and total 26.31 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 76.98 crore on the BSE. On NSE, the stock rose 17.39 per cent to Rs 314.90. Total 4.42 crore shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1,301 crore.

