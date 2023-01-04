‘Being a shark doesn’t mean…’: Namita Thapar defends refusing funding to rival start-up on Shark Tank India 2

Amid much controversy and criticism, Shark Tank India investor and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar tweeted she has no regrets for not investing in a rival start-up on the show. She mentioned being a shark -- the investors on the show are referred to as sharks -- does not imply they are not entitled to have independent values and speak candidly.

In the same tweet, the Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director also stated she calls out toxicity and does not join the ignorant people who celebrate those with a lack of integrity.

Thapar tweeted, “Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values and speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow shark’s competition, that’s me, no regrets and if I call out toxicity and don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people with lack of integrity… That’s me:). Who is the toxicity comment about? Samajhdar ko ishara kaafi (sic).”

Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :) January 3, 2023

Twitter users were divided on Thapar’s tweet. While some said this is where Grover’s blunt approach could have helped, others called out the sharks. A user wrote, “Lol that’s why I badly wanted Ashneer-type guys in season 2 also. These rona dhona types ruin the actual fun.”

Lol yar that's why i badly wanted Ashneer type guys in season 2 also. These rona dhona types ruin the actual fun https://t.co/fbDnGOeC8g — Risv (@afanofkingg) January 4, 2023

YouTuber and Chartered Accountant Anant Ladha wrote, “Saying no to a young wonderful innovative company just because it is competitor a shark- is it a valid reason? I think here brutal honesty of Ashneer Grover was needed.”

Saying no to an young wonderful innovative company just because it is competitor of a shark - is it a valid reason?



I think here brutal honesty of @Ashneer_Grover was needed. — Anant Ladha, CFA CA CFP LL.B. (@anantladha25) January 3, 2023

Another user said that there needs to be clarity on the pitches being selected for the show. The user said, “Then you need to change the format of the show… don’t invite any pitches which are directly in competition with any of the sharks… and this is conflicting with the objective of the show.. You people just protecting each other’s interest eliminating any future competitors.”

Then U need to change the format of the show..don't invite any pitches which are directly in competition with any of the sharks..and this is conflicting with the objective of the show..you people just protecting each other's interest eliminating any future competitors — 𝓷𝓸𝓶𝓪𝓭𝓲𝓬_𝓽𝓲𝓶𝓮_𝓽𝓻𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓻 (@Hyperion_2) January 3, 2023

Another user stood by Thapar and wrote, “I respect Namita (don’t particularly like her as a shark, but that’s my personal opinion) and I completely agree with her here. I am pretty sure if she gave any other reason also, people would still say she didn’t invest because Vinita is her friend. At least she was honest. People saying it doesn’t happen in Shark Tank US, to tu jaa ke wohi dekh le Mr. Wonderful ko.”

I respect Namita (don’t particularly like her as a shark, but thats my personal opinion) and I completely agree with her here. I am pretty sure if she gave any other reason also, people would still say she didn’t invest because Vinita is her friend. At least she was honest. https://t.co/oHPqrVhQ4b — Piyush (@iampiyushvc) January 3, 2023

Thapar and SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh received backlash from netizens because they did not invest in the makeup brand, Recode. Sharks refused to invest in the brand citing a conflict of interest despite being impressed by the pitch of founders Rahul Sachdeva and Dheeraj Bansal.

Also read: ‘Chala gaya Suhail Sameer’: Ashneer Grover takes jibe at BharatPe’s former CEO with a poem

Also read: Shark Tank India 2: Netizens miss Ashneer Grover, call out sharks' ‘Dogalapan’ for not investing in rival start-up