Being Human partners with Paytm Mall; platform to host 2 e-cycles

Paytm Ecommerce's Paytm Mall has partnered with the Being Human E-Cycles to launch its two e-cycle models - the BH12 and BH27 - from February 18. This is the first time Being Human e-cycles have been featured on the platform, which would expand its portfolio of electric vehicles.

A company statement said Paytm customers buying these e-cycles at Paytm Mall will get flat Rs 5,000 cashback till March 5.

Paytm Mall has enabled customers to book two-wheelers on its platform and accept easy deliveries from over 2,000 brands across 500 cities of India, the company said. "We are focusing on diversifying our portfolio of automobile offerings. We hope Being Human's eco-friendly e-cycles will be a great addition to the segment," says Amit Sinha, COO, Paytm Mall.

Atul Gupta, chief executive officer, Being Human E-Cycle, said, "Paytm Mall's wide reach and appeal, combined with its commitment to democratise automobile sales, will help in bringing dynamic and responsible transportation to the masses."

Being Human BH 12 and BH27 e-cycles features mechanical disc brakes and adjustable front suspension. The cycles feature LED lights, a pedal assist and rechargeable batteries. These e-Cycle BH12 and BH27 models can reach a maximum speed of up to 25km/hour. The models, BH 12 and BH27, are priced at Rs 42,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively.