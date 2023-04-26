‘Berated, held captive’: Woman accuses JW Marriott Aerocity of holding her hostage; hotel denies allegations

A 55-year-old woman has accused JW Marriott Hotel in Aerocity of holding her hostage over settlement of the hotel bill. She said that she was berated and held captive under the watch of two male employees. The hotel has denied the allegations and said that they are cooperating with the investigators.

The woman, who does not want to reveal her name, accused the JW Marriott Aerocity staff of holding her hostage for hours and harassing her after she complained about poor services and sought time to settle the hotel bill.

In her complaint to the police, she said that the staff berated her and held her captive under the watch of two male employees who constantly followed her everywhere in the hotel. “Even when I went to the lavatory, they kept waiting outside," she wrote in her complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police Station lodged an FIR.

A JW Marriott spokesperson told news agency PTI, "The JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity strongly refutes the allegations made against the hotel in the concerned matter and are cooperating with the relevant authorities in their investigation,” and added that since the matter is currently being handled by the police, they would not be able to provide any further information.

As per the FIR that was written in Hindi, the dispute arose over the payment of a bill for an event on December 26, 2022, for which an organisation had booked 94 rooms and halls in the hotel. The organisation paid Rs 55 lakh in advance for the event that was attended by people from across the country as well as abroad. The organisation complained of poor service and food quality when the event concluded on December 31, 2022.

The firm, nevertheless, paid another Rs 25 lakh the same day and said it would pay the remaining amount on January 1, 2023, after it checked the bills and adjusted the payment against the advance amount paid.

The woman said that there were discrepancies in the room tariff and her firm sought time to check the bills thoroughly even though it had paid 80 per cent of the bill. She said that they had 30 rooms booked till January 1, and had requested the hotel to allow them to make the remaining payment by January 1, but the hotel held her and some other organisers hostage and didn’t allow them to leave.

In the complaint she said that it was only after she dialled 1091 – the Delhi Police helpline for women in distress – that a sub-inspector was dispatched to the hotel, and she was let go.

"It was only at 12.10am that I was allowed to leave for home. The hotel staff detained me illegally for several hours and harassed me the whole time," she said, further stating that during the event one of the chefs touched her in an inappropriate way, for which she scolded him. She said that she does not know his name but would be able to recognise him if she sees him.

The woman told PTI that the police did not file an FIR in the matter till April 11, even though the incident took place in December last year. However, according to the IGI police, they needed her to clarify some of the points in her initial complaint but she was busy to come to the station. But when she did visited on April 11, they filed an FIR.

