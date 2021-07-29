BharatPe rolls out BMW bikes to new joinees; extends offer to product mangers

Domestic fintech firm BharatPe is giving out a unique reward as joining bonus to IT professionals who are being inducted into the company's tech team. BharatPe on Thursday began rolling out the first batch of BMW motorcycles for new joinees to the firm's tech team.

Ashneer Grover, founder and CEO of BharatPe, announced on LinkedIn the perks of joining the fintech firm have now been extended to product managers too. In the LinkedIn post Grover wrote, "It's real. It's here. It's waiting for you. The first set of BMW Bikes are rolling off to our new joiners in the tech team. We are happy to announce that we have now extended the bike and cadget package for product managers."

BharatPe had earlier announced these perks as part of the firm's Referral & Joining Policy. In an effort to attract fresh talent from all over India, the domestic fintech firm said it will give out packages to 100 new joinees, which would include perks such as BMW bikes, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, Airpods, Samsung Galaxy watch and others.

The firm is not only focussing on attracting fresh talent, it is also working to ensure its existing employees are happy. To this end, the fintech firm had advanced the appraisals of its tech team by eight months, according to LiveMint. BharatPe's tech team has earned 75 per cent increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs.

BharatPe is giving the option to its new joinees to choose between two different packages - bike package and gadget package. If the joinee chooses the bike package, they get to pick a motorcycle from among these stellar options - BMW G310R, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The firm's other package include gadgets such as -- Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

This is not all, BharatPe will send its entire tech team to Dubai to attend the ICC Men's T20 World Cup from October 17 to November 14, 2021.

