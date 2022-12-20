Bharti Airtel acquires stake in Bengaluru start-up, Lemnisk

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s biggest telecommunications companies, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired a strategic stake in Bengaluru start-up Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Limited). The acquisition has been done under the company’s start-up accelerator programme.

The acquisition is subject to applicable statutory approvals. The start-up offers real-time marketing automation and secure customer data platform (CDP) capable of orchestrating 1-to-1 personalisation and cross-channel customer journeys at scale that increases conversions, retention and growth for enterprises.

The two companies will work together to build the world’s largest CDP platform. Airtel also plans to offer this service to its enterprise customers through its network integrated cloud platform as a service (CPaaS). It will enable enterprises an opportunity to create a nimble, scalable and omnichannel engagement for its customers.

Adarsh Nair, CEO of Airtel Digital said “We are delighted to welcome Lemnisk into the Airtel start-up accelerator program and be a part of our digital innovation engine. We see great potential in this alliance and together with Lemnisk we aim to create world’s largest CDP platform. Lemnisk’s real time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for us, where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily through multiple touch points.”

Lemnisk co-founder and CEO Subra Krishnan said that he and his co-founders Rinku Ghosh and Praveen DS aim to unlock enormous value from customer data, while keeping privacy and consent frameworks at the core. “Airtel’s ambition aligns with our vision to offer a single frictionless platform to super large enterprises that both organizes and activates high volume and high velocity data.”

Airtel’s start-up accelerator programme is part of Airtel Digital and invests in early-stage start-ups working on technologies that add strategic value to Airtel’s business offerings. The program gives start-ups the opportunity to deploy their technologies and applications.

