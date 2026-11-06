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Bharti Airtel overtakes Jio Platforms to become India's second-most valuable listed company after RIL

Bharti Airtel overtakes Jio Platforms to become India's second-most valuable listed company after RIL

BHARTIARTL2,107.20(2.45%)

Airtel shares climbed nearly 2.5% to close at ₹2,107 on the NSE, pushing the telecom operator's market capitalisation to ₹13.15 lakh crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 9:34 PM IST
Bharti Airtel overtakes Jio Platforms to become India's second-most valuable listed company after RILAirtel shares climbed nearly 2.5% to close at ₹2,107 on the NSE, pushing the telecom operator's market capitalisation to ₹13.15 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel has regained its position as India's second-most valuable listed company by market capitalisation, overtaking Jio Platforms following a sharp rise in its share price on November 6. Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, continues to dominate the rankings with a market valuation of ₹17.86 lakh crore.

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Airtel shares climbed nearly 2.5% to close at ₹2,107 on the NSE, pushing the telecom operator's market capitalisation to ₹13.15 lakh crore. Jio Platforms, which made its stock market debut on October 28 following a ₹30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO), slipped to third place with a valuation of ₹12.95 lakh crore.

Among other leading companies, HDFC Bank ranked fourth with a market capitalisation of ₹12.16 lakh crore, followed by ICICI Bank at ₹11.28 lakh crore.

Strong Q2 earnings lift Airtel shares

Airtel's rise in the market capitalisation rankings came a day after the telecom major reported strong financial results for the September quarter of FY27.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 31% year-on-year to ₹8,887.5 crore, compared with ₹6,791.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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India mobile revenue grew 10.1% year-on-year, supported by improved customer realisations. Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key profitability indicator for telecom operators, increased to ₹271 from ₹256 a year earlier.

MUST READ: Bharti Airtel shares: Citi remains bullish after strong Q2 despite elevated churn; Rs 299 plan restored

Operational performance also strengthened, with consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising 17.8% to ₹35,240 crore from ₹29,919 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On Friday, Airtel shares rose 1.66 per cent close at Rs 2,096.25.

Bharti Airtel vs Jio Platforms

A comparison of the two telecom giants shows that Airtel leads in revenue, profit and average revenue per user (ARPU), while Jio maintains a larger customer base and stronger net profit margins.

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Airtel reported revenue of ₹60,878 crore, up 16.7% year-on-year, compared with Jio Platforms' ₹40,475 crore, which grew 11.4%.

Airtel's net profit stood at ₹8,888 crore against Jio's ₹8,389 crore. However, Jio recorded a higher PAT margin of 20.7%, compared with Airtel's 14.8%.

On operating profitability, Airtel reported EBITDA of ₹35,240 crore and a margin of 57.9%, compared with Jio's EBITDA of ₹21,879 crore and a margin of 54.1%.

Airtel also maintained a significant lead in monthly ARPU at ₹271, compared with Jio's ₹218.8.

However, Jio led in subscriber numbers, with 54.2 crore customers against Airtel's 49.8 crore. Jio also had 3 crore fixed broadband customers, nearly double Airtel's 1.53 crore.

Airtel's net debt stood at ₹1.67 lakh crore, substantially higher than Jio's ₹8,822 crore.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit rises 31% to Rs 8,888 crore; ARPU climbs to Rs 271

What Citi Research says

In its November 5 report, Citi Research maintained a Buy rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of ₹2,230, citing strong operational performance and improving customer monetisation.

The brokerage noted that Airtel's India mobile revenue and EBITDA grew 3.4% and 3.8%, respectively, quarter-on-quarter, exceeding its estimates.

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However, subscriber additions slowed as customer churn increased following the withdrawal of Airtel's ₹299 entry-level prepaid smartphone plan.

Citi expects tariff increases, greater 4G and 5G adoption, and a shift towards postpaid connections to support future ARPU growth. It flagged competition, delayed tariff hikes and higher capital expenditure as potential risks.

DO READ: BT Exclusive: Indian IT sector needs to rediscover its growth model, says Raamdeo Agrawal

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 9:34 PM IST
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