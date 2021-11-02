Bharti Airtel reports net profit of Rs 1,134 cr in Jul-Sep, ARPU up to Rs 153

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,134 crore during July-September quarter as against a net loss of Rs 763.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.



Revenue from operations rose 18.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 28,326.4 crore. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24.5 per cent YoY to Rs 14,018 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded 456 basis points to 49.5 per cent. The company's overall customer base stood at 48 crore.

The India business reported an 18.3 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 19,890 crore on a comparable basis. "Mobile revenues grew by 20.3 per cent YoY on comparable basis on account of increase in ARPU and strong 4G customer addition," the company said in a release.



The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 153 from Rs 143 in the year-ago quarter on a comparable basis, while the customer base was at 35.5 crore.



"The company continues to gain a strong share of the 4G customers in the market. 4G data customers increased by 26.1 per cent YoY to 19.25 crore," it said.



The communications solutions provider's total capex for the quarter stood at Rs 6,972 crore, of which Rs 5,799 crore was for India business and Rs 1,032 crore for Africa business. Airtel said it rolled out additional 3,500 towers and about 56,000 mobile broadband base stations in the quarter.



For Africa business, revenue rose 22.7 per cent in constant currency terms, while EBITDA margin expanded 340 basis points to 48.5 per cent. The customer base stood at 12.3 crore.



"Homes business segment witnessed a revenue growth of 21.3 per cent YoY with highest ever customer net additions of about 4,67,000 during the quarter to reach to a total base of 38 lakh.



On a standalone basis, the company narrowed its net loss to Rs 132.8 crore from Rs 846 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.



"We continue to maintain high degree of financial flexibility. As a result, we have now achieved nil bank debt for our India businesses. We will continue to evaluate all options to maintain comfortable leverage profile and manage associated costs," said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia.



He also welcomed the reforms announced by the Indian government for the telecom industry, and said this will add to the ability of the industry to invest so as to drive India's digital story. "We hope the reforms momentum will continue and all longstanding issues impacting the industry will be addressed."



Vittal said the company's strategy of focusing on quality customers has been validated by the strong price flow and ARPU increase that it has seen in its wireless business.



"The step up in performance of our enterprise and homes business reflects the resilience and strength of our overall portfolio. Even more exciting is the way our new businesses - Airtel Payments Bank, Data Centres and revenues from digital services are shaping up. With a future proofed 5G network, we are well positioned to build a strong Airtel of the future," he added,

