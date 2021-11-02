Bharti Airtel reports net profit of Rs 1,134 cr in Jul-Sep, ARPU up to Rs 153

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,134 crore during July-September quarter as against a net loss of Rs 763.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 18.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 28,326.4 crore. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24.5 per cent YoY to Rs 14,018 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded 456 basis points to 49.5 per cent.

The India business reported a 18.3 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 19,890 crore on a comparable basis. The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 153 from Rs 143 in the year-ago quarter on a comparable basis, the company said.

