Bhavish Aggarwal reveals price of Ola Electric’s e-scooters...well, almost

The marketing team at Ola Electric on Friday stopped CEO Bhavish Aggarwal from revealing the price of the firm's highly anticipated e-scooter. Ola Electric posted a teaser for the upcoming e-scooter on Twitter, in which Aggarwal was about to reveal the price of the upcoming e-scooter before he was abruptly cut off and the message "You really thought we'd let him do that?" was displayed on the screen.

In the video, Aggarwal stated that Ola Electric would be revealing all the details of the upcoming e-scooter on August 15 at 2:00 pm. He stated that those interested can watch the launch event of the e-scooter on YouTube or on Ola Electric's official website. Aggarwal confirmed the upcoming e-scooter would be called the 'S1 Scooter'.

Ola Electric captioned the video, "Scooters are coming on Sunday! Our CEO Bhavish said, let's put out the price today! So, here goes..".

Scooters are coming on Sunday! 🛵

Our CEO @bhash said, let’s put out the price today! So, here goes..



⁰#JoinTheRevolution this Sunday, August 15th at 2pm https://t.co/5SIc3JyPqm ⚡️🤙 pic.twitter.com/JczBkExnNY — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 13, 2021

Bhavish Aggarwal retweeted the video and jokingly wrote that Ola Electric's marketing team is up to its tricks again. He added, "Join me on Sunday 15th August at 2pm on http://olaelectric.com to know more about the scooter! In the meantime, tell me what do you think the price is? #JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric".

My marketing team is upto its tricks again! 🙄🙄🙄 Join me on Sunday 15th August at 2pm on https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7 to know more about the scooter! In the meantime, tell me what do you think the price is? #JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric https://t.co/PWQKIN5HBr — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 13, 2021

Ola Electric has explained the e-scooter will run on a powerful motor that will be paired with a lithium-ion battery. The e-scooter's boot is expected to have enough space to fit two helmets. The firm has claimed that its e-scooter will have 'class-leading speed, unprecedented range, biggest boot space, global design and advanced technology at aggressive prices'.

The company has also stated the e-scooter will offer a 'keyless experience'. Users will be able to access the e-scooter through a mobile application.

A fast charger is expected to charge the e-scooter up to 50 per cent in just 18 minutes. The e-scooter will be able to operate for up to 75 kilometres with a 50 per cent charge. This suggests the upcoming e-scooter will have the capacity to run 150 kilometres when fully charged.

Ola Electric's e-scooter will launch on August 15. Ola will adopt a direct-to-consumer model for sales of its scooter. Those interested in purchasing can book this e-scooter, which comes in 10 colours, by paying Rs 499 via netbanking, credit/debit cards, UPI, e-wallets or OlaMoney.

Also read: ‘Didn’t anticipate the crazy demand’: Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola e-scooter bookings

Also read: Ola Electric e-scooter to be home delivered to customers; check out full details