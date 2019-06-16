BHEL wins 200 MW solar energy orders worth Rs 800 crore

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Sunday said it has won two orders worth Rs 800 crore for setting up solar energy capacity of 200 MW, and its solar photovoltaic portfolio has touched 1,000 MW mark with these orders.

Valued at over Rs 800 crore, the orders have been secured from the state-run power giant NTPC Ltd and Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL), a company statement said.

"BHEL Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) portfolio has surpassed 1 GW with the company winning two EPC orders for setting up SPV plants with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW," it said.

The NTPC order envisages setting up India's largest floating SPV plant of 100 MW capacity at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana, while the GSECL order involves setting up a 100 MW ground-mounted SPV plant at Raghanesda Ultra Mega Solar Park in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

BHEL offers EPC (engineering procurement and construction) solutions for both off-grid and grid-interactive SPV plants at various locations in India, including the Lakshadweep islands.

Out of its current portfolio of more than 1 GW of SPV plants, nearly 500 MW has already been commissioned.

The enhancement of its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines of solar cells and solar modules has further strengthened its presence in the SPV segment, the company said.

In addition, space-grade solar panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery are being manufactured at its Electronics Systems Division, Bengaluru.

Also read: BHEL bags Rs 565 crore order for solar power plants in Telangana

Also read: BHEL net profit jumps 50.7% to Rs 1,215 crore in FY19; board declares dividend of Rs 1.20 per share