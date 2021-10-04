Big Billion Days sale: 45% demand coming from tier-3 towns and beyond, says Flipkart

E-tailer Flipkart on Monday said its flagship sales event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which commenced from October 3 has seen a robust demand, led by India's tier-3 cities and other smaller towns which contributed to nearly half of the orders (45 per cent) placed till now.

While the impact of COVID-19 slowed down consumption, online shopping has has seen an acceleration across India's hinterland and remote areas since the onset of the pandemic.

Walmart-backed Flipkart said that the trends during its eighth edition of TBBD sales reflect upbeat consumer sentiment in the country, with early access to Flipkart Plus witnessing a 40 per cent growth year-on-year. Interestingly, 45 per cent of customer demand has come from tier-3 cities and beyond, signaling a strong preference for high-value goods and items.

The anticipation for this festival was evident as more than 2 million customers pre-booked close to 5 million products just prior to early access by paying just Re 1, the e-commerce firm said in a statement.



"This year, TBBD has started off seeing upbeat participation by customers and sellers. E-commerce is clearly gaining increasing acceptance among the masses, and it is evident that user-friendly technical and financial constructs are helping to drive its adoption," Nandita Sinha, Vice President - Customer and Growth, Flipkart, said.

"We will continue, in the years ahead, to do what we do best - offer products that deliver the best value, and introduce features and solutions that make our platform more accessible and affordable for customers. We will expand and strengthen our ecosystem of sellers and MSMEs, enabling better income and livelihoods for millions and expand our reach across the country. We look forward to a year of prosperity and well-being for all," Sinha added.

What are customers buying?

In terms of product categories, the e-tailer said that one in five customers chose to exchange their smartphone for a new one, with 82.60 per cent of customers choosing to pay for their next smartphone using prepaid payment options. Apple 12 and Apple 12 Mini are currently the favourite smartphone models, accounting for most of the 2 lakh Apple iPhone 12 devices sold so far.

Pent-up demand for large appliances and electronics is evident from the fact that TVs are the largest-selling category in home appliances, with laptops recording top numbers in electronics.



There is also a significant demand for wireless earphones. Sales of sports shoes, outdoor wear, and men's clothing are spiking in the fashion category, an indicator of people's readiness to step out and indulge in outdoor activities after a year of restrictions.

The customers have a pool of options to choose from including Flipkart Pay Later, no-cost EMI, the Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card, and others.

Flipkart has added 1,15,000 jobs this festive season, an increase from 50,000 jobs in 2019 and 70,000 jobs in 2020.

