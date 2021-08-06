scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
Corporate
Big relief for Amazon; Supreme Court upholds plea against RIL-Future deal

Feedback

Big relief for Amazon; Supreme Court upholds plea against RIL-Future deal

Amazon vs RIL-Future: The court said that the Emergency Arbitrator Order is enforceable by Indian laws

SC upholds Amazon's plea against RIL-Future deal SC upholds Amazon's plea against RIL-Future deal

The Supreme Court upheld e-commerce giant Amazon’s plea seeking to put a hold on the Rs 24,731 crore deal between Reliance Retail and Future Retail. The court said that the Emergency Arbitrator Order is enforceable by Indian laws. The emergency award order is an order within Section 17 (1) and can be enforced under Section 17(2) of the Arbitration Act, said the Supreme Court bench.


 

 

 

Videos