Big relief for Amazon; Supreme Court upholds plea against RIL-Future deal

The Supreme Court upheld e-commerce giant Amazon’s plea seeking to put a hold on the Rs 24,731 crore deal between Reliance Retail and Future Retail. The court said that the Emergency Arbitrator Order is enforceable by Indian laws. The emergency award order is an order within Section 17 (1) and can be enforced under Section 17(2) of the Arbitration Act, said the Supreme Court bench.
