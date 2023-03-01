Bill Gates meets Ratan Tata, Sachin Tendulkar; share ideas on philanthropy

Co-founder of tech megalith Microsoft Bill Gates met Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Wednesday. Tata and Gates, both known for their philanthropic efforts globally, talked at length about strengthening their joint efforts in the areas of health, diagnostics and nutrition.

Gates Foundation India confirmed the development in a tweet. Gates Foundation India tweeted, “Our co-chair and founder Bill Gates had an enriching discussion with Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran, about their philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to strengthening our work together and partnering for health, diagnostics and nutrition.”

Gates also met Bharat Ratna and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar. Tendulkar shared the pictures of their meeting with Gates on Twitter. The Master Blaster of Indian cricket said meeting Bill Gates was a wonderful learning opportunity to learn about philanthropy including children’s healthcare.

Tendulkar tweeted, “We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy– including children’s healthcare, which our foundation works on. Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world’s challenges. Thanks for your insights, Bill Gates!”

Gates also met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday.

In his blog Gates Notes, the billionaire said India has been a shining example of resilience and innovation. He added the country has shown it can tackle big problems and provide hope for the future. He stated, "India as a whole gives me hope for the future. It's about to become the world's most populous country, which means you can't solve most problems there without solving them at scale. And yet, India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services."

