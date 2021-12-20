Blinkit closes down services in areas without 10- minute delivery

Blinkit, the online delivery firm which was previously known as Grofers, has announced that it will close down delivery in areas that does not have its 10- minute service delivery.

The Blinkit delivery services will only be available in customer locations where services can be delivered within 10 minutes.

The company has estimated that the business decision will impact 75,000 of its 2,00,000 daily customers.

"We are singularly committed to instant delivery -- focusing on areas where we are serving within 10 minutes and deprioritizing everything else," the company statement said.

Blinkit has plans to open a store every four hours and "accelerate the pace even further".

The company also said that it is a temporary lack of service and all affected customers will be served after four weeks.

Customers can update their exact location on the Blinkit app to find out if they are currently unserviceable.

"While we understand a 15 minute or a 20 minute delivery service would be better than no service, our systems and infrastructure are built solely with 10 minutes in mind," the company said.

Grofers had changed its name to Blinkit amid rising competition in the quick commerce space. The rebranding itself suggested that Grofers was focusing on faster deliveries in the future.

The company has also outlined its plans to hire new employees as it takes on the fast-growing competition in the market.

The company is also in talks to raise $500 million in a fresh round of funding from existing investor Zomato.