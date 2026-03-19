BMW India to hike prices by up to 2% as rupee slips to record low

BMW Group India on Thursday announced a price increase of up to 2% across its range effective April 1, 2026 as the German luxury carmaker looks to offset escalating logistics and material costs alongside a depreciating rupee. The price increase will be applicable across the range for BMW and MINI vehicles.

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“To offset escalating logistics and material costs alongside a depreciating rupee, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% across our range effective 1 April 2026,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said.

The Indian rupee slipped past 93 to the US dollar after Iran hit energy infrastructure in Gulf countries.

BMW Group India posted its highest-ever annual car sales of 18,001 units in calendar year 2025, registering a growth of 14% year-on-year (YoY). BMW delivered 17,271 units and 730 MINI cars. BMW Motorrad delivered 5,841 motorcycles.

In an interview to Business Today in January this year, Brar had said that he sees a significant impact on prices due to the depreciation of the Indian rupee. “We have everything coming from Germany. There has been a significant impact because of the Indian rupee’s depreciation vis-à-vis the euro. We had no plans to increase the prices this time. But because of the that deterioration, we are looking at price increase of anywhere from 2-3 percent,” he said.

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The price hike announcement by BMW comes days after its German peer Audi announced a price increase of up to 2% across its model range from April due to rise in input costs and currency fluctuations.

“Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% effective from April 01, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors has also announced a price increase of up to 1.5% across its commercial vehicle range, effective 1 April 2026. The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs. The increase will vary depending on the model and variant.