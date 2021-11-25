Bosch India partners with German agency to launch green mobility initiative

Technology and services major Bosch Limited has partnered with German development agency Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH to jointly launch a Green Urban Mobility Innovation initiative. Through this initiative, Bosch India intends to implement sustainable, inclusive, and smart mobility solutions across several Indian cities.

The initiative is under the aegis of the Green Urban Mobility Partnership (GUMP) between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) of the Government of India, and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Bosch and GIZ are looking to enhance the green urban mobility and transportation system in India through an industry-led, pre-competitive multi-stakeholder platform for innovation, collaboration, and prototyping.

This Indo-German initiative will combine Bosch's technical know-how of mobility innovation and strong local presence with GIZ's public and private sector network in order to set up a 'Living Lab' in Bengaluru, Karnataka, explained Bosch India in an official statement.

Apart from serving as a real-life testing environment for green urban mobility innovations, the Living Labs will entail a secretariat, governance structure, and an expert panel to select and discuss innovations.

Bosch will deploy a team from Bengaluru and Germany to conduct a needs assessment, lead data and performance analysis of prototyping activities. It will also contribute with its own network of mobility innovators to expand the 'Living Lab' innovation community. GIZ public and private partner network will help to create a neutral platform for all stakeholders to cooperate in.

Julie Reviere, Country Director, GIZ India said, "The Living Lab will facilitate the co-creation and adoption of innovative technology solutions with a high social and environmental impact for Indian cities. We are confident that our efforts will have a lasting impact on India's transportation and mobility ecosystem."

"We see the Green Urban Mobility Partnership Innovation initiative as a great example where business meets development. By combining Bosch's resources and expertise with ours in the mobility sector, I am confident that this initiative will have noticeable impact on a more sustainable Indian transportation and mobility system," said Philipp Knill, Head of Division, Policy issues of cooperation with Asia / South Asia; German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The Green Urban Mobility Innovation project is supported by develoPPP which is BMZ's funding programme aimed at encouraging sustainability initiatives by the private sector in developing countries.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency ban in India will encourage non-state players, unlawful usage: BACC

Also Read: LetsTransport, EVRE team up to provide charging, parking infra to 1,000 EV fleet