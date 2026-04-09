BPCL appoints Sanjay Khanna as CMD, to lead company till May 2029

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and Maharatna PSU, has announced the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as its new Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD). The appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) based on the recommendation of the Search-cum-Selection Committee under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

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Khanna, who currently serves as Director (Refineries), will assume charge from the date of taking office and will hold the position until his superannuation on May 31, 2029, or until further orders.

With over three decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services, Khanna is expected to steer BPCL’s next phase of growth, with a focus on value-added products, petrochemical integration, and operational efficiency. His leadership comes at a time when India’s energy sector is navigating global volatility, energy transition, and evolving demand dynamics.

A Chemical Engineering graduate from NIT Tiruchirappalli and a postgraduate in Finance Management from the University of Mumbai, Khanna has played a key role in strengthening BPCL’s refining and petrochemical capabilities. As Director (Refineries), and earlier as head of the Mumbai and Kochi refineries, he has driven capacity expansion and operational excellence.

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One of his notable achievements includes leading the commissioning of BPCL’s Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) at Kochi during the pandemic, marking a significant milestone in the company’s petrochemical journey.

Khanna has also been instrumental in executing multiple refinery projects, contributing to improved efficiency, higher value realisation, and technological advancement. He currently serves on the boards of Bharat Petro Resources Limited, Petronet LNG Limited, and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, strengthening BPCL’s integration across the energy value chain.

BPCL, India’s second-largest oil marketing company, operates refineries in Mumbai, Kochi, and Bina with a combined capacity of 35.3 MMTPA. Its vast distribution network spans over 25,300 fuel stations, along with CNG stations, LPG distributors, and aviation services.

As the company accelerates its transition towards cleaner energy, Khanna’s appointment is expected to align operational strength with sustainability goals, including BPCL’s target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.