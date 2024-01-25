Brands like NEXA, Maybelline New York, CRED and others expect mega returns from Lollapalooza India’s 2nd edition

Ahead of the iconic multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India 2024 that will be held on January 27 and 28 in Mumbai, brands like NEXA, RuPay, Levi’s, Maybelline New York, CRED, Budweiser, Johnnie Walker and Bisleri Vedica have collaborated with BookMyShow Live, which is the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. The global powerhouse music event which has headliners like the Jonas brothers and Sting is expected to attract over 60,000 people across the two-day event.

The music festival will be conducted in collaboration with global and Indian brands across various industries spanning auto, CPG, retail, beauty, fintech and food and beverages to elevate the on-ground consumer engagement and festival experience surrounding the music, BookMyShow Live’s Owen Roncon said. “Brand partners are investing heavily in festival experiences such as Lollapalooza India 2024 and other BookMyShow Live Intellectual Properties (IPs) towards marketing, curating on-ground live experiences that act as real-time consumer touchpoints where young, digitally savvy, spending audiences are present. Live events have become an integral part of the marketing mix across the board, even as brands in B2B or B2B2C industries are eyeing this space as a lucrative opportunity along with B2C brands,” Owen Roncon, BookMyShow Live’s Chief of Business said.

According to Maruti Suzuki’s Shashank Srivastava, youth-focussed events like these are a great way for auto companies to improve their brand salience and recall. “Like most auto brands we have our KPIs (key performance indicators) both on brand salience and about awareness, recall, etc. This year we crossed half a million mark for the first time and if Nexa was a standalone brand behind Maruti Suzuki it’s the number 2 brand in India today. It saw a 53% growth on the back of launches like Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza, etc.” Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) said.

He added that events around fashion, lifestyle, music, etc. help brands reach to a more urban and aspirational audiences. “Associations like these and reflect your core value, then that gets translated into sales as well. Nexa is 30% of our sales. The problem with legacy brands is that its difficult to change to something new because there’s brand stickiness but we require that stickiness because a lot of consumers still want that value and functionality,” he adds.

He said that digital is 27% of their advertising spends and keeping aside the spend on new models, the company spent around 1,200 crores on brand positioning efforts and another 4-500 crores on brand sustenance which includes practical advertising spends. “At Lollapalooza India, we are providing a NEXA lounge which will have the best viewing position and we also have NEXA music platform where we get young, talented people and the best of them will be performing at the fest,” he said.

According to Smruthi Rajagopalan, brand AGM and category lead at Maybelline New York which has come onboard as an associate sponsor and the beauty partner, the focus will be on creating a brand experience at the event. “Today, the consumers have a lot many choices v/s a few years back when there weren’t as many choices. It is a lot tougher to get the consumer’s attention. It’s about creating that immersive experience. We want the consumers take a piece of New York home. That’s an edge for us. We like to have a mix of international imagery mixed with local relevance. This year music is going to be big for us. We’re also partnering with Supersonic. We will also explore college fests which will be a big part of our expansion plans,” she said.

Rajagopalan adds that with the onset of e-commerce, the brand is seeing an onset of both kinds of consumers be it online or offline and events like Lollapalooza India help brands create more immersive experiences.

