Britannia aims 50% women in workforce by 2024: Chief Marketing Officer

FMCG major Britannia Industries said on Wednesday it aims to achieve a diversity ratio of 50 per cent by 2024 by increasing the participation of women in its workforce. Britannia Industries Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Amit Doshi said that at present 38 per cent of the company's workforce is women.

"We want to promote gender equality in the company," he said.

At Britannia's Guwahati factory, the proportion of women in the workforce is 60 per cent and it will be increased to 65 per cent, he said.

For empowering women, the company has already launched a start-up challenge among woman entrepreneurs, Doshi said.

So far, the company has provided seed capital of Rs 10 lakh each to 30 woman entrepreneurs for start-ups in areas like e-commerce, digital services, ophthalmological care through mobile vans and child education, among others, he said.

The company has also tied up with Google for providing skill training to women across the country, he added.

