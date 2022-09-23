Britannia Industries appoints Rajneet Kohli as new CEO, Varun Berry is the new MD

FMCG giant Britannia Industries has named Rajneet Kohli as its chief executive officer. Kohli was heading over 1450 Domino's restaurants in India before this announcement. He has over 24 years of experience in food and retail industry. He worked at Asian Paints for 6 years, at Coca-Cola for 14 years and more than 3 years at Jubilant FoodWorks. Moreover, he has also been instrumental in leading several transformational changes, with a deep background in technology.

Kohli will report to Varun Berry, Britannia's new executive vice-chairman and managing director.

“As one of India’s leading food companies with over a 100-year legacy, Britannia has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving consumers with exemplary standards. I feel privileged and am truly excited for what lies ahead of us at Britannia," Kohli said in a statement.

Along with Kohli's appoint, the company's board has also appointed Berry as the FMCG giant's executive vice-chairman and managing director with immediate effect. “I am delighted to welcome Rajneet to Britannia. His experience of building high performance businesses and profitable brands is strongly aligned to our vision of becoming a Responsible Global Total Foods Company. Rajneet’s proven track record of scaling up businesses and building highly engaged teams makes him a perfect fit for the Organization. I look forward to partnering with Rajneet to lead us to the next phase of growth,’’ Berry said.

With a revenue of Rs 14,000 crore, Britannia Industries produces India’s favorite brands like Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, Marie Gold, Little Hearts, and others and is present in more than 80 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, and GCC.

